The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.
NYSE TCS traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 6,837,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.31.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The Container Store Group Company Profile
The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.
