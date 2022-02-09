The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

NYSE TCS traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 6,837,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

