The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of SZC stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
