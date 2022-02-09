The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells $5,078,623.32 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EL opened at $315.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.74. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.41 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

