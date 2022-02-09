The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.29 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.91 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $323.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.74. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $274.41 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,061,136 shares of company stock valued at $703,984,977. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,599 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

