The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.83 Billion

Brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce sales of $12.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.46 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $17.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $48.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.48 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $49.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $52.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $370.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $297.70 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 142.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

