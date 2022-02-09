The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $417.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $417.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of HD traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.60. 100,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,924. The company has a market cap of $380.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

