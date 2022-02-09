The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

IPG opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

