The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Lowered by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up approximately 1.9% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 686.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,338. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.