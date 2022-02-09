The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $273.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $4,216,990.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 224,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $12,065,038.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 419,305 shares of company stock worth $22,622,175 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

