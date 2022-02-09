The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty Braves Group.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of BATRK opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Amundi acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 458.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

