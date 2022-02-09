The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.90 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Haemonetics worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HAE. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

HAE stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.