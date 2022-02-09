The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of IDACORP worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IDACORP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IDACORP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IDA opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $114.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

