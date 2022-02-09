The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of nVent Electric worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in nVent Electric by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after buying an additional 859,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,368,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in nVent Electric by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 81,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

NVT stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

