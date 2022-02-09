The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

