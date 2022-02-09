The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,172 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of HollyFrontier worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 993,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,592,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after acquiring an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39.

Several research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.