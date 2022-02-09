The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Mosaic worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,312,000 after acquiring an additional 561,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,256,000 after purchasing an additional 204,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

