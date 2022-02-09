The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.69% of Travelers Companies worth $633,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total transaction of $1,881,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,413. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $173.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

