Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCBX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

