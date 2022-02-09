TIG Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCOAU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.