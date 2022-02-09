TIG Advisors LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 390,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Gores Guggenheim as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,331,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,855,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,413,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gores Guggenheim by 230,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,333,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,107 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 43,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.