TIG Advisors LLC Sells 17,488 Shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,488 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

