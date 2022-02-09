TIG Advisors LLC Sells 19,363 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 249.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 285,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $9,939,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ACAHU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.