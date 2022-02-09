Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 61.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of TSBK opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $231.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.28. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Timberland Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

