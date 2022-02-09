TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Achieves $66.69 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002852 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $66.69 million and $55,265.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00041280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00107565 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

