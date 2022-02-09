Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,177,000 after buying an additional 996,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $32,709,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,872,000 after buying an additional 612,999 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $23,826,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

