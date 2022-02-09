Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.19 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.70% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

