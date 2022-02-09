Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.92 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,425 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 132.0% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 222,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 126,354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 172.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:STAG opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.87%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.