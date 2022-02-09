Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $5.38 Million Stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BGSF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 25.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BGSF shares. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

