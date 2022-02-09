Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236,708 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,747,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,677,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock worth $5,465,279. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

