Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.200-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.32 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.46. 719,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $148.43 and a one year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.33.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,804 shares of company stock worth $3,043,927. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

