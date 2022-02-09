Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Tractor Supply worth $190,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,927. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $148.43 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

