Transcodium Trading Down 52.1% Over Last Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $336,687.62 and $1,113.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00107811 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

