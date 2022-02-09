Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.37

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.37 and traded as low as C$20.59. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.77, with a volume of 54,979 shares traded.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

