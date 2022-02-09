Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.25

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.25 and last traded at $173.10, with a volume of 8688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.50.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,870 shares of company stock worth $20,885,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

