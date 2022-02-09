Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $128.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

