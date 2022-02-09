Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
Boise Cascade stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78.
About Boise Cascade
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
