Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $440,000 Investment in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,410,000 after purchasing an additional 178,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the second quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioAtla by 280.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $97,913.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,878 shares of company stock worth $2,355,387. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

