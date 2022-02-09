Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

