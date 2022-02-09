Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,651 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVA stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.