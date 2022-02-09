Trexquant Investment LP Takes $500,000 Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after buying an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $13,039,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 319,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.23 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $744,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,031 shares of company stock worth $3,575,047. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.