Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

TOL stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

