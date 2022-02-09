Tri Locum Partners LP Buys 74,613 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,613 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 5.5% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,405,127. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.65. 18,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average is $116.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

