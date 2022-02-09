Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

Shares of TSE opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

