Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSE stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.
About Trinseo
Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.
