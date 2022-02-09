Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 6.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSE stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.