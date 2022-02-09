TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 202685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$33.34 million and a PE ratio of 20.71.

About TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

