TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 202685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$33.34 million and a PE ratio of 20.71.
About TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)
