Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Triumph Group stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

