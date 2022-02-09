Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Stitch Fix comprises about 2.0% of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 63,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,470. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $90.68.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

