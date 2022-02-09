TTC 1-Day Volume Reaches $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TTC has traded flat against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00041547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00107962 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

