Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Turning Point Brands worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth $220,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPB opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $643.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.40.

TPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

