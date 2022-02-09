Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

TWO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 249,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5,407.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 717,275 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

